Sioux Falls Canaries Changing Name to Minnehaha Martians

For one game only!

Don't worry, our beloved Canaries aren't going anywhere, but they are transforming for one night only into something extraterrestrial.

As part of a 7-game upcoming homestand, the Canaries are changing their name for 'Area 51' night to the Minnehaha Martians!

Get our free mobile app

That's right, things are about to get out-of-this-world weird at the Birdcage:

The 7:05 game of Friday night's "Area 51 Night" doubleheader against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The Birds will wear special "Minnehaha Martians" jerseys that fans can bid on to take home, and The Birdcage will provide out-of-this-world, extraterrestrial entertainment. Friday's festivities — which start at 5:05 with a 7-inning game against Milwaukee — highlight a 7-game, 6-day homestand at The Birdcage that goes through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Here's a peek at the new threads:

attachment-Screenshot 2024-08-07 163252 loading...

Don't miss out on the big opportunity to get out and support our beloved Canaries over the long homestand!

As always, for ticketing info and options, as well as everything you need to know about Canaries baseball, visit the official site , and you can also find them on Twitter here