The Sioux Falls Canaries have had a tremendous season with many milestones along the way.

Here's a bit about last night's big win:

Geneva, IL – The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed Tuesday night, topping Kane County 5-4 in game two of the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Final.

Calvin Estrada opened the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the third inning but the Cougars responded with a run in the fourth.

Jordan Barth clubbed a three-run homerun in the top of the fifth to give the Birds the lead for good before Kane County pushed two runs across in the seventh inning.

Josh Rehwaldt drove in an insurance run with a two-out single in the top of the ninth to give Sioux Falls a two-run cushion. The Cougars got a run back in the bottom half but left the tying run on base.

Barth, Rehwaldt, Jabari Henry and Matt Boettcher each finished with two hits while Thomas Dorminy allowed three runs over six innings and fanned seven.

The series shifts to Sioux Falls with game three set for Thursday at 6:35pm.