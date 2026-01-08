After another successful 2025 campaign, the Sioux Falls Canaries will be back in The Birdcage again before we know it.

Among the busy offseason checklist of roster decisions and more, the team also went to work on a notable contract.

According to the team on Thursday, the contract of Manager Mike Meyer has been extended.

Per SFCanaries.com:

Sioux Falls, SD — The Sioux Falls Canaries announced today that the club has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Manager Mike Meyer that includes a conditional option for the 2028 season. “Mike has been a key part of the Canaries sustained success and the culture we’ve built over the past several seasons,” said Duell Higbe, General Manager of the Sioux Falls Canaries. Since joining the organization, Meyer has guided the Canaries to three consecutive playoff appearances (2023–2025), a berth in the 2025 Miles Wolff Cup Final, and a franchise-record 388 wins. Under his leadership, the Canaries have established a strong culture of accountability, consistency, and competitiveness both on and off the field.

It won't be long before we'll hear the birds chirp again in and around Sioux Falls, and the Canaries won't be far behind!

The season is set to begin on Friday, May 15th on the road, while the home schedule begins the following Monday. Don't miss any of the action. For the latest on the Canaries, visit the link below!

