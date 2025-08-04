The Sioux Falls Canaries are looking for an out-of-this-world finish to the season, as they continue to chase down Sioux City and Kansas City in the division.

The Canaries at 42-32 are very much in the playoff mix at present and have a big homestand on the way!

Don't miss out on any of the fun action, including the team becoming the 'Minnehaha Martians' on August 9th!

Per SFCanaries.com:

On Friday, Aug. 9, the Sioux Falls Canaries will become the "Minnehaha Martians" as part of the Area 51 Night alien-themed promotion. Real cool, Canaries. Do you realize how many purists you're going to tick off again?!

Relax. it's for one game! And they did the same thing for a game last year. It was so much fun, the Minnehaha Martians are back, with their special one-night-only team jerseys that fans can take home after the game via an online auction. And, of course, a spectacular fireworks show will light up the night sky just like every Friday "Canaries" game. READ MORE: MLB Chooses 2027 All-Star Site That Hasn't Hosted Since 1990

Area 51 Night, full of intergalactic shenanigans, anchors a seven-game homestand that starts today, Monday, Aug. 4 — a special 11:05 a.m. "Superhero Day" game featuring the Sioux Falls Zoo & Aquarium Zoomobile — and wraps up with a Sunday afternoon game on Aug. 10. A "Navy Night" on Thursday and "Love is in the Air" night on Saturday will also stimulate the senses.

So, too, will the high-scoring, home run bashing baseball team itself. Heading into the week, the Canaries lead the American Association of Professional Baseball in dingers. They are the second-highest-scoring team in the league, and at 42-32 are within striking distance of the league's second-best record with less than one-third of the season remaining.

Don't miss the action! For the latest on the Canaries, promotions, tickets, and schedule, visit the official site below.

Source: Sioux Falls Canaries

