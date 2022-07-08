My South Dakota Wiener Is Better Than Yours Minnesota

There's no reason we should leave the border battles to USD, SDSU, UND, and NDSU. How about we sling a little sausage over the border and show Minnesota our wiener?

After having the all Beef Ball Park Franks from Renner Corner Meats I'm convinced that our neighbors in Minnesota just don't cut the mustard.

Oh sure, one of the first things they will tell you is, "We serve more dogs than you." Well, that may be true since they have about every professional sport on the planet.

I will even point out that the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings have their own label of Schweigert hot dogs. And Sheboygan is a very prominent name when it comes to package meats.

When it comes to local hand-cut meat how can you argue about the quality, freshness, and selection of what is offered by Renner Corner Meats?

When traveling, my wife likes to shop at little local boutiques. Me, I prefer wine stores, outdoor stores, and butcher shops.

The minute you walk through the door of one of these gems your senses are completely taken over by wood smoke and curing meats. It just makes my mouth water.

So the next time you plan a trip to your lake cabin, a day on the river, hunting, or a long road trip, add a quick trip to the famous corner just north of Sioux Falls off Cliff Avenue.

Nothing like a bag of jerky to pass around the car.

