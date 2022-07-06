Road Trip: Iowa Is Home to One of the Nation’s Best Waterparks

When you're looking to beat these oppressively hot and humid summer days, there are some great nearby options in the Sioux Falls area where you can quickly cool off.

Places like Wild Water West and the Sioux Falls public pools offer some inexpensive, family-friendly ways to hit the water without having the stray too far from home.

But when you want to take your experience to the next level, you can visit one of the top waterparks in America, if you're willing to invest in a little 'windshield' time.

Get our free mobile app

Lost Island Waterpark Entrance - Waterloo, Iowa Google Maps Street View loading...

Less than a five-hour drive from Sioux Falls is Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo, Iowa and it was just selected by USA Today's 10 Best as the number-two outdoor waterpark in America.

This 159-acre facility boasts 11 water slides, including two it classifies as extreme experiences - Molokini Crater and Lost Souls Falls.

It's also home to one of the world's only hydromagnetic water coasters - Wailua Kapua.

TEN BEST OUTDOOR WATERPARKS IN AMERICA (USA Today's 10 Best)

Aquatica Orlando - Orlando, Florida Lost Island Waterpark - Waterloo, Iowa Water Country USA - Williamsburg, Virginia Hurricane Harbor New Jersey - Jackson Township, New Jersey Adventure Island - Tampa, Florida Splashin' Safari - Santa Claus, Indiana Dollywood's Splash Country - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Cedar Point Shores - Sandusky, Ohio Cowabunga Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada Universal's Volcano Bay - Orlando, Florida

There are two main ways to get to Lost Island from Sioux Falls:

Sioux Falls to Lost Island Waterpark Google Maps loading...

OPTION #1 (303 miles - 4 hours 28 minutes):

I-29 South to Sioux City, IA

Highway 20 East to Waterloo

OPTION #2 (311 miles - 4 hours 40 minutes):

I-90 East to Albert Lea, MN

I-35 South to just South of Clear Lake, IA

Highway 18 East to Floyd, IA

Highway 218 South to Waterloo

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.