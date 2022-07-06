Road Trip: Iowa Is Home to One of the Nation’s Best Waterparks

When you're looking to beat these oppressively hot and humid summer days, there are some great nearby options in the Sioux Falls area where you can quickly cool off.

Places like Wild Water West and the Sioux Falls public pools offer some inexpensive, family-friendly ways to hit the water without having the stray too far from home.

But when you want to take your experience to the next level, you can visit one of the top waterparks in America, if you're willing to invest in a little 'windshield' time.

Less than a five-hour drive from Sioux Falls is Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo, Iowa and it was just selected by USA Today's 10 Best as the number-two outdoor waterpark in America.

This 159-acre facility boasts 11 water slides, including two it classifies as extreme experiences - Molokini Crater and Lost Souls Falls.

It's also home to one of the world's only hydromagnetic water coasters - Wailua Kapua.

TEN BEST OUTDOOR WATERPARKS IN AMERICA (USA Today's 10 Best)

  1. Aquatica Orlando - Orlando, Florida
  2. Lost Island Waterpark - Waterloo, Iowa
  3. Water Country USA - Williamsburg, Virginia
  4. Hurricane Harbor New Jersey - Jackson Township, New Jersey
  5. Adventure Island - Tampa, Florida
  6. Splashin' Safari - Santa Claus, Indiana
  7. Dollywood's Splash Country - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  8. Cedar Point Shores - Sandusky, Ohio
  9. Cowabunga Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada
  10. Universal's Volcano Bay - Orlando, Florida

There are two main ways to get to Lost Island from Sioux Falls:

OPTION #1 (303 miles - 4 hours 28 minutes):

  • I-29 South to Sioux City, IA
  • Highway 20 East to Waterloo

OPTION #2 (311 miles - 4 hours 40 minutes):

  • I-90 East to Albert Lea, MN
  • I-35 South to just South of Clear Lake, IA
  • Highway 18 East to Floyd, IA
  • Highway 218 South to Waterloo

