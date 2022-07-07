Oldest Home 4-Sale In Sioux Falls South Dakota Has Extraordinary Interior Design
Of all the homes listed in the Sioux Falls market for sale have you ever thought about owning an older property in an established neighborhood?
With Sioux Falls continuing to grow, agents in the real estate field have been pulled in every direction by clients who are scrambling for a place to live. And, when the right place comes along many times the bidding war begins. Yes, it is definitely a seller's market.
I set out to find what home in Sioux Falls was the oldest for sale. Here's what was listed on Realtor.com at 308 North Wayland Avenue.
Jeff Nelson of 605 Real Estate in Sioux Falls was recently the listing agent for this home built in 1922. Since my search began, I learned that the property is now under contract after listing for $214,000.
Would you believe in 2005 this house sold for $50,000?
Take a look around and imagine what it looked like and with the updating how it looks today.
Welcome to 308 North Wayland Avenue.
308 North Wayland Avenue Living Room
308 North Wayland Avenue Kitchen
308 North Wayland Avenue Sitting Room
308 North Wayland Avenue Bath
308 North Wayland Avenue Laundry
308 North Wayland Avenue Upstairs
308 North Wayland Avenue Backyard
