Unbelievable Green Sky Photos in Sioux Falls Before Storm
Just prior to a large storm system rolling into Sioux Falls on July 5, 2022, the sky turned a creepy, ominous green. These folk took some pics and we thought we'd share...because some things are simply unbelievable. Thanks for sharing!
For tonight, cleanup crews are continuing to remove trees fallen from high winds and power outages. The City of Sioux Falls recommended no travel and a shelter in place until downed power lines can be located and restored.
TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages
