See the 1990 Sturgis Rally in These Retro News Reports

Digging around YouTube recently I found these news reports about the 50th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from 1990.

First, there's this report from NBC News about the bikers descending on the little town in the Black Hills. It was during the Persian Gulf War, and the newscast used the story about the rally to show how 'life goes on' during wartime.

They start with the usual bit about how it is a nice little town with grandpas and ladies watering plants. Then, the bikers arrive! It then becomes "Hog Heaven" for motorcycle riders.

Then Maury Povich brings his show A Current Affair to South Dakota for a report on Sturgis. The core of this tabloid TV report was about how the sleepy little town survives the rally. They really focus on biker gangs and violence in the report, and how the people of Sturgis must be weird for letting motorcycle rallies continue.

The 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is from August 5 through August 14, 2022, in Sturgis, South Dakota.

