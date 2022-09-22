Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]
In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear.
Now in an attempt to put into context how bizarre items like those get left behind when nearly 500,000 people show up (497,835 to be exact) for your party, 'The Chip' has released another batch of photos under the banner 'What kind of deranged weirdos party like in the first place?'
Enjoy...
STURGIS 2022: THE WEIRD & WACKY
Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota
Life is different out in the country. One look at the photo from Robin Bickel and you quickly realize that a workday is quite different as well, after all, she lives out west in South Dakota Cattle Country.
Robin Bickel took time to tell KIKN Country a little bit about her life out west and life as a woman, working outdoors with animals and nature in God's Country. Bickel lives and works on a cattle ranch operated by herself, her father, Jack, and his brother Keith. How far out in the country is she? How does 50 miles west of Mobridge, South Dakota sound? Yep, mountain time out there.
Life is so different in Sioux Falls, South Dakota compared to what our friends on the farm and ranches deal with. It's a half-mile to the grocery store for our family. For Robin, it's 17 miles. However, it's a quick step out her door and she's right in the middle of where a lot of the groceries come from.