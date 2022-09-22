Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]

In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear.

Now in an attempt to put into context how bizarre items like those get left behind when nearly 500,000 people show up (497,835 to be exact) for your party, 'The Chip' has released another batch of photos under the banner 'What kind of deranged weirdos party like in the first place?'

Enjoy...

STURGIS 2022: THE WEIRD & WACKY