SD Harley Riding Storm Trooper Searches For Bison

Now, this is something you just don't see every day in South Dakota.

A local Storm Trooper has been riding his Harley around the Mount Rushmore State in search of bison.

In the video, the man can be seen waiving at (likely confused) passers-by, while searching for the mighty, Ta'Tonka.

And by the looks of it, the Storm Trooper riding a Harley Davidson was even more photo-worthy than the bison were for tourists on this day.

The video was recently shot at Wind Cave National Park, in Custer County. Typically, bison aren't that hard to find at the park, however, on the Storm Troopers' first visit, they were nowhere to be found. Perhaps they didn't want to be contacted by the galactic empire???

On day two, the trooper found success, as numerous bison were spotted at the park.

The Trooper also gives helpful information and advice in his video. For example, he reminds viewers not to get too close to the wild animals, as someone tries this every year and gets trampled or gored.

To see the full video, along with other videos of the Storm Trooper riding a Harley, check out his YouTube Channel.

You can also view the full video in the YouTube link below.

And if you're a Star Wars fan, you'll find a few references to the movie in the clip as well.

Story Source: Charlie McNeil via YouTube

Story Source: Wind Cave National Park South Dakota