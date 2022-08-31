The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]

The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally.

That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left behind a lot more than just money during their trip to the Black Hills.

The Buffalo Chip, home to a number of rally events each year, has released their annual list of some of the more offbeat things left behind at lost and found.

Alongside the usual suspects like lost cell phones, credit cards, keys, and sunglasses were some truly unusual items.

BUFFALO CHIP LOST & FOUND

