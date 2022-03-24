Since beginning in 1982, the festivities at the Buffalo Chip Campgrounds outside Sturgis, South Dakota have become as big a part of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as the motorcycles themselves.

In the early 1980s, the City of Sturgis had banned bikers from gathering in the city park, as they had for several years.

"Locals proposing to abolish the rally bring the issue to referendum. The rally barely survives by a slim vote margin, but Sturgis kicks bikers out of City Park and the Mayor states he would like to “get the riff-raff out of Town.” A welcoming place was needed if the rally were to survive. The Buffalo Chip is born 4 miles outside of town." - buffalochip.com

That first year, 1982, they called it the 'Buffalo Chip Picnic,' it quickly became known as 'The Best Party Anywhere.'

Each year since then the Buffalo Chip has hosted thousands of people and some of the biggest names in music. From Rock and Roll to Country music, and even 'Weird Al' and Snoop Dog have all performed on the legendary stages.

Here is a year-by-year list of all the headlines at the Buffalo Chip Campgrounds during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.