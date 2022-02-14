Concert Lineup for the Sturgis Buffalo Chip…So Far

The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:

Saturday, August 6: Buckcherry

Saturday, August 6: Snoop Dogg - a Buffalo Chip favorite who just rocked the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show!

Sunday, August 7: Bush

Monday, August 8: Rob Zombie

Wednesday, August 10: Travis Tritt

Wednesday, August 10: Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners

Friday, August 12: Pop Evil

Full camping and admission tickets are running at a good price right now. Get 'em here for the Buffalo Chip Sturgis Rally 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Spread across eight locations, including local bars, campgrounds and indoor/outdoor stages, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally regularly lures approximately 500,000 people to South Dakota every year. Reports show the occasion also brings around $800 million in revenue to the area.

With three-quarters of a century of history and millions of attendees, who started it all?

The founder is generally considered to be Clarence "Pappy" Hoel. He purchased an Indian Motorcycle franchise in Sturgis in 1936 and formed the "Jackpine Gypsies" that same year.

The first rally was held on August 14, 1938, by the "Jackpine Gypsies" motorcycle club, who still own and operate the tracks, hill climb, and field areas where the rally is centered.

The first event was called the "Black Hills Classic" and consisted of a single race with nine participants and a small audience. The focus of the motorcycle rally was originally racing and stunts.

The event has grown to be one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world.

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls , it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David! ﻿ All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

