Ten Really Cool Must See’s While Visiting Sioux Falls This Spring

When you entertain guests or family from out of town you want to show off the sites of Sioux Falls, the newest attractions, and return to some of their favorite places.

Unlike one of my coworkers that favorite place or attraction may not be the home of the host.

I'm sure you will need to make dinner reservations at their favorite spot and introduce them to something new. Maybe one that you haven't tried yet.

With that in mind in between your dining and drinking stops here are ten must-see sites for your visitors you have to put on your list.

Falls Park Sioux Falls - Ben Davis Falls Park Sioux Falls - Ben Davis loading...

Sioux Falls, our namesake at Falls Park is the crown jewel of the city. There are over 80 parks to enjoy.

St. Joseph Cathedral (Used with permission) St. Joseph Cathedral (Used with permission) loading...

The Cathedral of St. Joseph is so much more than a Catholic church. This historic building contains enough history for an entire afternoon tour and while attending mass.

Washington Pavilion and Kid scientist Clint Patterson via Unsplash , Google street view and Canva loading...

As a former high school, Washington Pavilion continues to educate and entertain. From the South Dakota Symphony to Cinedome Theater. And, a science and visual arts center.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media Karla Brown/Townsquare Media loading...

In downtown Sioux Falls, Sculpture Walk is opened year-round featuring over 60 displays.

Dave Roberts TSM Dave Roberts TSM loading...

Sanford Fieldhouse is one of the premier training facilities in the country for indoor soccer, baseball, and football.

Old Courthouse Museum Google street view and Canva loading...

The Old Courthouse Museum opened in 1893 and claimed to be the largest courthouse between Denver and Chicago.

Patty Dee TSM Patty Dee TSM loading...

Outdoor Campus is right in our backyard that offers an insight to everything outside.

State Theater (via Facebook) State Theater (via Facebook) loading...

Historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls was given new life and reopened to the public with feature films.

Christine Manika (TSM) Christine Manika (TSM) loading...

Great Shots Golf is one of Sioux Falls's newest entertainment hot spots that is open year-round.

Sioux Falls Butterfly House (Used with permission) Sioux Falls Butterfly House (Used with permission) loading...

Butterfly House & Aquarium has the beauty of nature in color, a teaching tool in conservation, and the personal calm that is a prescription for the soul.

