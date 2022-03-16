Ten Really Cool Must See’s While Visiting Sioux Falls This Spring
When you entertain guests or family from out of town you want to show off the sites of Sioux Falls, the newest attractions, and return to some of their favorite places.
Unlike one of my coworkers that favorite place or attraction may not be the home of the host.
I'm sure you will need to make dinner reservations at their favorite spot and introduce them to something new. Maybe one that you haven't tried yet.
With that in mind in between your dining and drinking stops here are ten must-see sites for your visitors you have to put on your list.
Sioux Falls, our namesake at Falls Park is the crown jewel of the city. There are over 80 parks to enjoy.
The Cathedral of St. Joseph is so much more than a Catholic church. This historic building contains enough history for an entire afternoon tour and while attending mass.
As a former high school, Washington Pavilion continues to educate and entertain. From the South Dakota Symphony to Cinedome Theater. And, a science and visual arts center.
In downtown Sioux Falls, Sculpture Walk is opened year-round featuring over 60 displays.
Sanford Fieldhouse is one of the premier training facilities in the country for indoor soccer, baseball, and football.
The Old Courthouse Museum opened in 1893 and claimed to be the largest courthouse between Denver and Chicago.
Outdoor Campus is right in our backyard that offers an insight to everything outside.
Historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls was given new life and reopened to the public with feature films.
Great Shots Golf is one of Sioux Falls's newest entertainment hot spots that is open year-round.
Butterfly House & Aquarium has the beauty of nature in color, a teaching tool in conservation, and the personal calm that is a prescription for the soul.
