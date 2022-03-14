Could These Giant Spiders Come To South Dakota?

There are always interesting creatures wandering around the Sioux Empire. Some critters are harmless while others can do some damage if individuals approach them. In fact, there is a new spider in North America that is so giant that it's bigger than your hand.

This new, invasive species is entering the United States via the East coast. The spider is pretty colorful thanks to its bright yellow skin. It's called the Joro spider and is originally from Asia.

So what do the experts know about the Joro spider? According to a report from USA Today, the Joro spider has officially made its way to the East coast. This is not the first time this massive spider has been spotted in North America. It was first discovered in Georgia in 2013.

"There is no clear answer for how it made it into the United States other than it likely came in a shipping container. But in nearly 10 years, the species has rapidly spread across Georgia and other parts of the Southeast," says USA Today.

People who live on the East coast can expect to see an increase in these insects during the next couple of years.

If you're like me, seeing a giant spider may really freak you out. That's why the experts recommend you just give these spiders their space.

Research Scientist at Georgia's Odum School of Ecology Andy Davis recommends that people should start getting used to seeing this particular spider’s existence on this continent.

"If they’re literally in your way, I can see taking a web down and moving them to the side, but they’re just going to be back next year," explains Davis to USA Today.

So is there a chance we will see the Joro spider in South Dakota? Well...individuals studying this species of spiders would not rule out this possibility.

In a recent study cited by USA Today, researchers discovered that the Joro spider "had a metabolism twice as high, a 77% higher heart rate in low temperatures and they survived 74% of the time in the temperatures below freezing."

In fact, the Joro spider's relative (the Golden Silk spider) did not perform so well in this study. The Joro spider is obviously able to tolerate cooler environments.

South Dakotans most likely will not see the Joro spider in the near future. However, it certainly doesn’t hurt to be ready!

