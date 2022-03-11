When you think of a state that has 'beachfront homes', maybe Florida or California come to mind, but not South Dakota, right?

Landlocked South Dakota probably is near the bottom of most people's lists. As it turns out, there are some beautiful beachfront homes in South Dakota and one just hit the market.

This four-bedroom, three-bedroom, 4,444 square foot home is only a short drive from Sioux Falls on Lake Madison. It's clear that this home was built for outdoor living and entertaining. A sandy beach is only steps away from the back door.

Not only does the property have beach frontage, but it also features a boat dock with direct access to the main lake. There is a raised deck and pergola that allows you to lounge and take in all the beauty that Lake Madison has to offer without getting sand in your toes.

The property also includes a 36x18 in-ground pool and a 20x24 pool house with restrooms and a bar. When the season is done, store the boat and other lake toys in the huge 40x36 detached garage.

Moving inside, a gourmet kitchen flows into a huge living area with a gas fireplace. The master suite features a tray ceiling, another gas fireplace, a master bath with a spa tub, and a large walk-in closet.

The current asking price for all this beachfront fun is $1,495,000.

Lake Madison Beach Home

