New Retailer Coming Soon to Sioux Falls Mall

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls will have a new destination for all your athleisure needs this Summer.

Revival is coming soon to the Empire Mall.

Revival, an Altar'd State brand, will be located by Anthropologie.

Revival is the third Altar'd State brand to come to the Sioux Empire. It will join Altar'd State and Arula.

In a press release from James Payer II, Director of Marketing and Business Development for The Empire Mall, "Revival features activewear that is both bold and simple. Their clothing line of tank tops, shorts, and skirts can easily mix and match with its soft pastel color scheme and ready-to-wear style. Revival offers women an affordable option for their athleisure clothing needs."

Revival's Instagram page states the retailer's mission, "Devoted to inspiring physical, mental, and spiritual growth. An activewear brand for everyone."

No exact date for opening has been released yet.

