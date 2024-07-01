Wait&#8230;You Can Buy Minnesota Gopher FB Tix at Costco?!?

Wait…You Can Buy Minnesota Gopher FB Tix at Costco?!?

Just like all 30 something Dads these days, I love Costco.

You can buy tires, toys, clothes, food, staples, and so much more all in one place with one heck of a bulk discount.

I was today years old though when I found out you can also score college football tickets there.

That's right, Costco really does sell everything.

Per Brett McMurphy on Twitter:

It's not just the Minnesota Gophers that are offering up tickets for this Fall at a discount, either.

There are several other Big Ten programs, and even programs down South like Baylor, Virginia, and Tulane.

Here's the official listing at Costco.com, where a pair of Gopher tickets are going for $99.99.

It's worth noting that certain games will be higher value than others, so here's just a bit of the fine print:

  • Valid for One Select 2024 University of Minnesota Football Regular Season Home Game (While Supplies Last)

The Gophers host North Carolina, Rhode Island, Nevada, Iowa, USC, Maryland, and Penn State this Fall in Minneapolis.

Sources: Gopher SportsCostco and Brett McMurphy on Twitter

