The annual holiday for Star Wars nerds around the world is coming up and you can celebrate it on the big screen at one South Dakota theater.

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (or just Star Wars as it was known when it came out in 1977) will be shown at the State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday, May 4th, the holiday known as "May the 4th Be With You."

Only single tickets remain for the May 4th show, but there are plenty of tickets left for subsequent showings of the original Star Wars classic on May 7, 8, 11, and 14.

The State is also showing the rest of the original trilogy in the following weeks. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back will show Wednesday, May 18, Friday, May 20, and a pair of showings on Saturday, May 21. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi will show on May 25, 27, and 28.

The most famous catchphrase from the movies gave birth to the unofficial holiday but it has been around a lot longer than you may think. According to USA Today, the first application of the phrase to the date occurred in 1979, just two years after the original film was released, but had nothing to do with the movie. A political party purchased an ad in a newspaper in the U.K. congratulating a candidate on winning an election.

Once the Internet got a hold of the phrase in the 2000s, it became its own meme and spurred on celebrations around the world after that. The exact date it began is not known, but it is sometime before 2011.