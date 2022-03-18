In 1970, the population of Sioux Falls was around 72,000. Fast forward 50 years and it's over 200,000.

Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the years this photographic exhibit shows just how much.

According to Pigeon 605, the Old Courthouse Museum is now featuring a detailed look at just how different South Dakota's largest city used to look, and how it's transformed itself over the years.

Sioux Falls Through The Generations

For a more detailed look at the photographs, take a look at the article from Pigeon 605. And better yet, stop by the Old Courthouse Museum and take a look for yourself.

Story Source: Pigeon 605

Story Source: Old Courthouse Museum