Sioux Falls Has 5 FREE Live Concert Venues This Summer

So much to do and so little time. I bet those words have spewed from your mouth a time or two. If that's the case here's one more - so many options why go anywhere else.

Free entertainment options in the Sioux Falls area are just down the road a short way with family entertainment in the park, downtown, or on the outskirts of the city.

If you can find your way to one of these locations and bring a lawn chair or blanket, you will have a great time this summer in Sioux Falls all without paying for a ticket.

Monday's At McKennan - Located in the heart of the city with performances every Monday in July and August.

Good Earth State Park - Yes, one of South Dakota's State Parks southwest of the city. Music, nature, and a glorious view.

Levitt at the Falls - Your family and friends can make this an outdoor party with 50 concerts to choose from on the Phillips Avenue Greenway.

Friday's On the Plaza - The Plaza at the Dakota News Now studios will have weekly entertainment every Friday during the summer. Plus, food trucks.

Summer Plaza Concert Series - Concerts are Wednesdays from 12:00 Pm to 1:00 PM at the Old Courthouse Museum 200 West 6th Street.

