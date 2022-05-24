See The Realistic Irish Pub Inside This Iowa Lakefront Estate

Every day can be St. Patrick's Day when you're living in this 24,500-square-foot estate on the shores of West Okoboji Lake in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Yes, 24,500 square feet of total living space!

Part of that living space includes a realistic Irish Pub. As you'll see in the pictures below, this isn't just a small bar in the corner of a finished basement featuring an Irish theme. No, this is a full-sized pub inside of the house. The incredible woodwork looks so authentic that you'll feel like you are in a real Dublin pub. The pub features a fully stocked bar, a pool table, a theater area, and a stage large enough to fit a full band with a piano and drum set. You can hire a band to play in your Irish Pub that is inside your house. Unbelievable!

The property could also double as a workspace as it features an office, reception area, and conference room. I guess after the mega deals are made then you retreat to the Irish Pub for a Guinness.

The home features eight bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms along with multiple kitchens including a caterer's kitchen. There is a guest suite inside the main house and guest quarters over the four-car garage.

Between the main level, the upper level, the lower level, and above the garage area, the home features 24,876 square feet of total living space and includes nearly 4,400 square feet of patio area.

The listing price at the time of this article is $11,900,000 or "only" $66,200 per month with 20% down.

Okoboji Irish Pub Estate