Charming Iowa Town Named Most Underrated City in Entire State

Credit: Travel Iowa via YouTube

There's no shortage of charming towns when it comes to the state of Iowa, but some stand out more than others. And one town, in particular, has admirers from every corner of the Hawkeye State.

It's a place every Iowan should visit at least once, as it's one of the hidden gems of the Hawkeye State.

The state of Iowa isn't exactly known for its lakes; that title goes to the state of Minnesota, it's neighbor to the north. But make no mistake, Iowa has some beautiful waterways, and its most underrated city lies on one of them.

Credit: Travel Iowa via YouTube
According to the National Website, Prevention, (which made a list of the most underrated town in every U.S. state), the most underrated place in all of Iowa is the picturesque town of Okoboji.

Nesteled in the Iowa Great Lakes Region, it's no surprise to see Okoboji as Iowa's most underrated spot, as it has a little bit of everything.

Here's what Prevention has to say about Okoboji:

Okoboji doesn’t sound like a town in Iowa, nor does it look like one. But those in the know are drawn to this beautiful city for its glacier-carved lakes, which come all the way down from the Minnesota border and span an impressive 15,000 acres. If you’re looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of many American cities, Okoboji is more than ready to provide hours of lakeside fun.

-Prevention

Credit: Travel Iowa via YouTube
To see what makes Okoboji such a great place to visit (and call home), check out the YouTube video below from Travel Iowa.

Story Source: Prevention Website

