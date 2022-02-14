YouTuber Says Don’t Do Anything Like This When You’re In Iowa

Wolters World (via YouTube) Wolters World (via YouTube) loading...

After a crazy couple of years, people are eager to travel and resume sightseeing again. Maybe you're thinking about a little weekend getaway. One state that's perfect for a short trip would be Iowa.

When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of Iowa, you might also want to include a list of what not to do in the state.

Get our free mobile app

Mark with the Wolters World channel on YouTube recently paid a visit to Iowa. During his time in the state, he told his subscribers all about the beauty and history Iowa has to offer. However, he strongly advises viewers to avoid making certain mistakes when traveling to the Hawkeye state.

The Wolters World video is literally called "The Don'ts of Visiting Iowa." Mark identifies an entire list of things that tourists should totally avoid or say when they're visiting the state. Some of the things mentioned in the video even made me laugh.

These are "The Don'ts" of Iowa that stood out to me in the video:

Don't Expect Cell Phone Service Everywhere.

Don't Call Des Moines "Dez Moinez."

Don't Think Iowa Is All Corn

Don't Forget To Get Some Breakfast Pizza (Mark specifically talks about the breakfast pizza from Casey's.)

(Mark specifically talks about the breakfast pizza from Casey's.) Don't Put Ketchup On Your Maid Rate

Don't Forget To Fill Up On Gas

Don't Call Iowa Uneducated

Don't Hit The Horses Or Buggies

Don't Doubt Iowa Pride

I would agree about not expecting a lot of cell phone service. Trust me, I've had problems when I'm driving on the Iowa back roads. Filling up on gas isn't a bad idea either because there is sometimes quite a distance between exits and towns in rural Iowa. You just never know what to expect! Mispronouncing Des Moines is also a huge deal! You'll be immediately corrected!

Overall, this video really makes Iowa rather distinct. Check out the video for yourself to see if you agree with Wolters World.

13 Famous Iowans It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!

What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.

Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!

The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!

