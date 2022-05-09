Amazing 81st Tulip Festival Is Coming Up In This Small Iowa Town

A short drive from Sioux Falls is where you can find 3 days of fun activities as this little Iowa town pulls out all the stops to celebrate the 81st Tulip Festival!

Each spring when the tulips blossom in Orange City, Iowa they throw a big party! People from all over the world come to experience this one-of-a-kind event.



For 3 days during the Tulip Festival, everyone in Orange City is Dutch.

The Tulip Festival has grown from the small event that started back in 1936.

This year's event will most likely see thousands of people venturing to enjoy Orange City's fun, food, entertainment, and Dutch hospitality.

Every year on the third weekend in May Orange City invites you to have fun the Dutch way!

Enjoy music, dancing, authentic Dutch costumes, two daily parades, nightly musical theater, a carnival midway, Dutch delicacies, delicious food, plus thousands of beautiful tulips and a dozen replica windmills throughout this charming village.

Tulip Festival in 2022 is May 19, 20, & 21. It is 3 days of non-stop activities like...

Tulip Festival Road Race

Horse-Drawn Trolley Tours

Tulip Talk in Windmill Park

Carnival Rides

Wooden Shoe Carving

Straatfeest (Street Festival)

Street Scrubbing

Volksparade

Cruise-In Car Show

Dutch Dozen Performances

And tons of other things! You can see a full list of events and times at octulipfestival.com.

You can also purchase tickets for the 2022 Parade, Dutch Dozen, Century Home, Flower Show, Private Museum Tours, Value Books, and other things at octulipfestival.com.

A Tip...spend the $5 bucks and get reserved seating. It will put you up front and in the middle of all the action! You'll be glad you did!

