Did You Know This Iowa Baker Appears On New Tasty Netflix Series?

It's not every day when an ordinary Midwest baker has an opportunity to be on television let alone participate in a competition that involves delicious cakes and answering this question, "Is It Cake?"

Recently, cake connoisseurs have been mesmerized with cakes that look like objects. This includes sneakers, cups, burgers, or even a rubber duck. Netflix's new show "Is It Cake?" keeps its judges and audiences guessing to identify which items on the stage are cake and which are not. One Iowa baker got his chance to not only fool the world but also showcase his amazing cake baking skills.

Iowa baker Andrew Fuller is one of eight contestants competing in the new realistic cake baking show from Netflix. According to a report from the Des Moines Register, Fuller filmed this series in Los Angles last summer. However, this is not the first time he's been on television. The Des Moines Register explains that Andrew Fuller has also appeared on Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship," and he even made it to the semi-finals of the network's "Candy Land." You can tell from this particular interview Andrew really had a blast being on this show!

"What's really fun about the show itself is it's really an opportunity for people at home to get involved in this huge internet meme turned into a TV show," Fuller explains to the Des Moines Register. Andrew says that his favorite creations are anything relating to Halloween and the unpredictable.

"Is It Cake?" just premiered and is already streaming on Netflix. I'll be honest, I have not seen this show yet. My best friend, Miranda and I have been itching to check it out!

By the way...if you loved seeing Andrew's work on the show, then you’ll actually have a chance to enjoy some cake for yourself! Andrew is planning to open his own storefront soon called Sugar Freakshow. According to a recent post on his store's Facebook account, Andrew hopes his new business will open in the late spring/early summer.

Congratulations on a sweet journey, Andrew! Way to represent the Midwest!

