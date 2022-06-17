Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is shining on a nightly basis for the Wolves on the court and now he is shining on the big screen.

Anthony Edwards along other hoopers, stars in the new Adam Sandler movie 'Hustle', which is a perfect movie for basketball fans.

The movie itself has all kinds of great storylines that bring in the average fan of basketball with the average fan of the movies.

Edwards has a great role and executes it very well throughout the movie, which is sometimes the downfall for some athletes who try to cross over to Hollywood.

That role for Edwards is a villain role in the movie and as mentioned he plays it perfectly.

On the court in the NBA, Edwards has emerged as a future superstar in Minnesota and this will only help his brand.

So if you are a Timberwolves fan, NBA fan, basketball fan or you are just looking to see a good movie, check out 'Hustle' on Netfilx!