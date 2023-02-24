Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to Be Featured in Netflix Doc

Sports documentaries and features are certainly on the rise, and popular streaming service Netflix has pioneered aspects of that growth in recent years.

Now, the streaming provider has announced the production of 'Quarterback,' a new docuseries that is set to debut sometime over the Summer.

The show will feature professional NFL quarterbacks Patick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and the Vikings' Kirk Cousins.

Per a Yahoo article:

Netflix and the NFL have announced an agreement with behind-the-scenes access to produce a show called “Quarterback.” The show will follow three NFL quarterbacks: Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes, longtime veteran Marcus Mariota and Holland (MI) native Kirk Cousins.

Netflix says the quarterbacks were mic’d up for every game this past season and will follow their journeys from the start of the season to the end — a Super Bowl win for Mahomes and a heartbreaking playoff defeat for Cousins.

Mahomes’ company, 2PM Productions, will work alongside NFL Films on the project, and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will serve as an executive producer.

Manning called it “a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting quarterback.”

It should be an amazing inside look into what it's like to be at the pinnacle of the sports world. There will certainly be a lot of storylines that fans will want to bookmark in advance, including the incredible historic comeback win for Cousins and the Vikings over the Indianapolis Colts.

Source: Yahoo.com