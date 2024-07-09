Uh Oh: Paul Allen Suggests JJ McCarthy Could Be Vikings QB3

Minnesota Vikings fans have rationally approached training camp and the season to follow with the expectation that rookie QB JJ McCarthy might not start right out of the gate.

Now, even being the primary backup for the team might be in question.

Paul Allen, the longtime voice of the Vikings commented that both Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens may be favored to be ahead of the youngster on the depth chart:

Get our free mobile app

It might not be much of a surprise, given that Mullens and Darnold have a tremendous advantage in experience at the NFL level, but it still is a tad painful given the expectations around McCarthy.

We'll wait and see what glimpses of McCarthy's game come out at training camp later this month, and with some increased playing time in the preseason, the narrative and reality might soon change.

McCarthy was taken at #10 overall in April's NFL Draft, and despite the commentary remains in the top 4 in the latest Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at DraftKings Sportsbook:

attachment-Screenshot 2024-07-09 144914 loading...

The Minnesota Vikings open the regular season at the New York Giants at Noon on Sunday, September 8th.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and The Purple Persuasion on Twitter