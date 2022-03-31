Sioux Falls Pizza Joint Creates Pizza Thanks To Local Weatherman

There literally is not a person in the world that doesn't like pizza. It's usually the favorite food to eat when you're hanging out with your friends on a Saturday night. Well, one local Sioux Falls meteorologist recently inspired one pizza joint to create a special pizza.

Dakota News Now Meteorologist Tyler Roney is a frequent customer of the EightyOne Arcade Bar in Downtown Sioux Falls. Besides playing arcade games, Tyler loves to enjoy a couple of slices of pizza from Sunny's Pizzeria. Coincidentally, Sunn y's Pizzeria moved into the EightyOne Arcade Bar and officially began operating its kitchen in November of 2021. Owners of both EightyOne Arcade Bar and Sunny's Pizzeria took notice and decided to name a new pizza after Tyler Roney.

Introducing..."The Tyler Roney Pizza!"

When I spoke to Tyler, he was incredibly flattered that a local establishment named a pizza after him. He explained that he has built a strong relationship with the owner of Sunny's Pizzeria and joked that he wanted a pizza named after him. Little did he know this was actually going to happen!

Ever since Sunny’s moved into the barcade kitchen, I got to know the owner Jon because I’m down there all the Time!! We got to know each other and one day he came up with the concept and said wouldn’t it be cool if we had a Tyler Roney pizza? It has to have pepperoni though! And he brainstormed stuff and boom!

I know Tyler personally and every time we hang out with our friends, he suggests going to the EightyOne Arcade Bar. So, obviously having a pizza named after him is so fitting!

As of right now, pizza lovers can try "The Tyler Roney Pizza” from Sunny's Pizzeria during this year's Downtown Restaurant Week. Tyler says if the people love the pizza, it will be a regular item on the menu!

I can't wait to try a slice, Tyler!

