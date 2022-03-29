Explore The Flavors of Sioux Falls During Downtown Restaurant Week
January gives us the Downtown Burger Battle and March gives us Mash Madness.
Starting April 1, it is time for Sioux Falls Downtown Restaurant Week! No April Fool's Joke here!
For Downtown Restaurant Week, participating restaurants create something new. Unlike other food-centric downtown events, Downtown Restaurant Week is not a competition.
Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls explained, "It's a celebration of the culinary culture of our community."
New this year, there are no restrictions on the restaurants. They have free reign to do whatever they want. Also new, you can schedule a food tour through Sioux Falls Food Tours!
Restaurants Participating in Sioux Falls Downtown Restaurant Week 2022:
- Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen: Curry Bison Tacos
- Chef Lance’s on Phillips: Rosemary Filet
- DaDa Gastropub: Halibut Fish Tacos
- Harvester Kitchen by Bryan: “Rooted in Sioux Falls: A 5-Course Tasting”
- M.B. Haskett Delicatessen: Vietnamese Stylo Loco and Banh Mi Sandwich
- Minervas: Is it Spring Yet? (It's a cotton candy dessert)
- Pizza Cheeks: The Giorgio
- R Wine Bar: Tuscan Truffles, Pork Belly, and Carmello Cheesecakes
- Sunny Pizzeria at EightyOne Arcade Bar: The Tyler Roney
- Swamp Daddy’s: Seafood Stuff Chayote, Stewed Duck, and Pecan Praline Beignet
Ode to Food & Drinks is also competing, but no details on their dish yet.
Keep in mind, this is a very limited time to try these new dishes. Downtown Restaurant Week starts April 1 and goes through the 9th.
