January gives us the Downtown Burger Battle and March gives us Mash Madness.

Starting April 1, it is time for Sioux Falls Downtown Restaurant Week! No April Fool's Joke here!

For Downtown Restaurant Week, participating restaurants create something new. Unlike other food-centric downtown events, Downtown Restaurant Week is not a competition.

Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls explained, "It's a celebration of the culinary culture of our community."

New this year, there are no restrictions on the restaurants. They have free reign to do whatever they want. Also new, you can schedule a food tour through Sioux Falls Food Tours!

Restaurants Participating in Sioux Falls Downtown Restaurant Week 2022:

Ode to Food & Drinks is also competing, but no details on their dish yet.

Keep in mind, this is a very limited time to try these new dishes. Downtown Restaurant Week starts April 1 and goes through the 9th.

