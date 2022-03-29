Explore The Flavors of Sioux Falls During Downtown Restaurant Week

Explore The Flavors of Sioux Falls During Downtown Restaurant Week

Downtown Sioux Falls-Terry Jacobs

January gives us the Downtown Burger Battle and March gives us Mash Madness.

Starting April 1, it is time for Sioux Falls Downtown Restaurant Week! No April Fool's Joke here!

Get our free mobile app

For Downtown Restaurant Week, participating restaurants create something new. Unlike other food-centric downtown events, Downtown Restaurant Week is not a competition.

Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls explained, "It's a celebration of the culinary culture of our community."

New this year, there are no restrictions on the restaurants. They have free reign to do whatever they want. Also new, you can schedule a food tour through Sioux Falls Food Tours!

Restaurants Participating in Sioux Falls Downtown Restaurant Week 2022:

Ode to Food & Drinks is also competing, but no details on their dish yet.

Keep in mind, this is a very limited time to try these new dishes. Downtown Restaurant Week starts April 1 and goes through the 9th.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: 

Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle

The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1, 2022 and runs through the entire month.

This year there are 27 participating restaurants. I hope you have some stretchy pants!


If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:











  1. Review the participating restaurants and their burgers
  2. Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go
  3. Go to one of the restaurants
  4. Eat the burger
  5. Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger
  6. Repeat 26 more times
  7. And you could win prizes
  8. And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year!
Voting criteria consist of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.

 

 

 

Filed Under: Downtown Restaurant Week, Downtown Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sioux Falls Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top