Last year around this time, we were introduced to the first ever season of 'Quarterback' on Netflix, which chronicled the 2022 season journeys of Kirk Cousins and two other NFL QBs.

Now, the show is gearing up for a second season under Omaha Productions, and it will now change its position of focus.

'Receiver' is set to debut soon, and one big local name will be featured among others.

Get our free mobile app

The show will broaden in scope this year from just 3 players to 5, and one of them is Vikings all-world wideout Justin Jefferson:

It's the kind of content that we all crave.

Second to watching the game itself is an inside, behind-the-scenes look into the day-to-day grind and challenges of an NFL life.

Justin Jefferson is gearing up to inking a long-term deal with the Vikings, and he is joined on the show by Raiders wideout Davante Adams, 49ers Tight End George Kittle, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Sign me up. It's simply a 'coming soon' at this stage, but stay tuned for further details!

Source: Netflix on Twitter

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel