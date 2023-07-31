Could Packers QB Jordan Love Be Next on Netflix&#8217; Quarterback?

Could Packers QB Jordan Love Be Next on Netflix’ Quarterback?

There are a ton of intriguing options for the next season of Netflix' Quarterback.

In case you missed it, season one of the widely popular show produced by Peyton Manning featured the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

Now, the show and production staff are in search of a trio of different signal callers to feature on the program.

Thus far, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has reportedly turned down the offer.

Additionally, Rams veteran Matt Stafford followed suit.

Manning and his production staff probably have cast a wide net in their search, which may or may not include Jordan Love.

Here's a hint from today's practice in Green Bay:

It goes without saying that Jordan Love would be a very intriguing prospect for the show.

Entering year number four in the league and following a future Hall of Famer for a historic franchise are just a few reasons why he's being sought after.

We'll have to wait and see, but Manning appearing at Packers training camp is perhaps a sign that they're at least interested.

