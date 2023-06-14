Watch the Trailer for New ‘Quarterback’ Doc Ft. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins' career has been a long and interesting road thus far. Coming up in mid-July, Netflix will put the spotlight on three NFL Quarterbacks, including Cousins in a new documentary.

'Quarterback' will debut on July 12th on the streaming service.

It is set to follow a season in the life of an NFL signal caller, and will follow a total of three veteran quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins, Heisman winner Marcus Mariota, and Super Bowl Champ Patrick Mahomes will be the three featured athletes in the show.

Here is the latest trailer that dropped earlier today:

As fans of HBO's Hard Knocks and other behind-the-scenes series know, it's entertaining any time you can learn more about the players that don the jerseys and helmets on Sundays.

Netflix will debut 'Quarterback' on July 12th. The Minnesota Vikings open the 2023 season by playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10th.

Source: Netflix on Twitter

