Iowa Native Darian DeVries Departs Drake to Take WVU Job

Every single March, basketball fans have the opportunity to meet that year's Cinderella, but there are always jobs to be won and lost as well.

There is a lot of speculation out there about the future of Head Coaches this time of the year, and one up-and-coming Coach with a local tie has been rewarded with a new job.

Darian DeVries, who is a native of Aplington, Iowa, is set to depart his current role as Head Coach of the Drake Bulldogs program to take the same position at West Virginia.

It isn't the first time in recent years that an area coach has departed to head to Morgantown. Just a few short years ago, USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit headed to WVU following a tremendous 6-year run at Vermillion.

Per ESPN.com:

DeVries had emerged as one of the country's top mid-major coaches in recent years, leading Drake to the NCAA tournament in three of the past four seasons. He has won at least 25 games in each of the past four seasons and has a record of 150-55 over six campaigns at Drake.

It's reportedly a 5-year contract for DeVries, who's son Tucker is one of more electric players in the country at present.

The younger DeVries has earned MVC Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, and is expected to suit up for the Mountaineers next season.

Tucker DeVries just wrapped up a season in which he averaged over 21 points and 6 rebounds per game. The Drake Bulldogs finished the season 28-7 overall.

Source: ESPN.com