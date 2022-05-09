Sioux Falls Zoo Staff Say Goodbye To Two Beloved Animals

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the staff at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. One minute they are welcoming new babies into their family, and the next they are saying goodbye to others.

In a Facebook post, the staff at the Great Plains Zoo made the heartbreaking announcement that two of their beloved American red wolves had passed away.

Get our free mobile app

Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History (via screenshot on Facebook) Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History (via screenshot on Facebook) loading...

Ayasha and Nayati were a loveable pair at the Great Plains Zoo. In a press release, the staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize. According to the Great Plains Zoo, both Ayasha and Nayati were diagnosed with diseases in 2021. It's never easy to say goodbye to our animal friends, especially when they have made a huge impact on a community. The Sioux Falls community is showing their love and support for Ayasha and Nayati. Here are some of the comments from this Facebook post.

They aren't suffering anymore and they don't have to be alone. Prayers for their caretakers.

We were at the zoo today and my daughters and I looked for them! So sad.

Least they aren't suffering anymore.

The Facebook post from the Great Plains Zoo explains, "Ayasha and Nayati were heroes of their species, strengthening the odds of American red wolf survival through successful breeding." The staff at the Great Plains Zoo reiterates that they are "thankful" for all the amazing animals inside their facility. Animals like Ayasha and Nayati help provide a wealth of knowledge to anyone who visits the Great Plains Zoo.

The Sioux Falls community will miss Ayasha and Nayati but will certainly continue to share their legacies.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CHEYENNE:

Where do People In Sioux Falls Work? The Largest Employers in Sioux Falls Where do the people of Sioux Falls work? Well, according to the numbers a nearly 50,000 of us work for one of these 24 organizations.

Healthcare and financial services dominate the list, but big retail companies, education, and government are also represented.

Here are the top employers in Sioux Falls according to Sioux Falls Development

