Small Iowa Town Named 4th Most Livable City in America

Realtor.com recently compiled a list of the top 10 small towns in the entire U.S. and one, well-known Iowa town cracked the top 5.

If you've ever been to this town, you won't be surprised seeing it on this list, as it has a little bit of everything.

Get our free mobile app

Which Iowa Town Made The List?

Credit: F8 Creative via YouTube Credit: F8 Creative via YouTube loading...

Welcome to the quiet, northwest Iowa community of Spencer, population 11,000.

What Makes Spencer, Iowa Such A Great Place To Live?

Credit: F8 Creative via YouTube Credit: F8 Creative via YouTube loading...

Well, for one thing, it's where it's located. Not only is Spencer just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the Iowa Great Lakes, but it's also close enough to the urban centers of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa where you can get your shopping done.

Here's What Realtor.com had to say about Spencer, Iowa:

Lovely buildings aside, it’s also a great place to wander museums, watch live theater, camp, hunt, fish, bike, and visit the “World’s Greatest County Fair,” which takes over the town once a year. Buyers who want a piece of the town’s historic homes can get into lovely places with antique details, including this three-bedroom near downtown listed at $149,900 or this two-bedroom bungalow on the market for $87,900. -Realtor.com Website

As you can see, Spencer has a lot to offer. From its affordable housing to its top-notch schools, and hospitals, the only real shocker is that it didn't make the number one spot on this list.

Speaking of that, which town did make the number one spot?

Well, it's actually not too awfully far away from Spencer. The best small town, according to Realtor is New Ulm, Minnesota.

You can see the full top ten on the Realtor website.

To get a feel for the town of Spencer and see what makes it so great, check out the YouTube video below.

Story Source: Realtor Website