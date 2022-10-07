Stunning Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List

If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'.

It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.

Architectural Digest recently named the '55 Most Beautiful Towns in America', and while there are a number of historic and wonderful towns on the list most of us have probably heard of, there are also a few surprises.

So, Which Iowa Town Was Chosen As One Of The Most Beautiful In America?

Welcome to Decorah, Iowa

Nestled in the Northeast part of the state, Decorah is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and unique spots on the Iowa map.

Here's what Agricultural Digest had to say about Decorah:

Rooted in Norwegian culture, this town is home to the country’s largest museum about an immigrant group (Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum) and flaunts many beautiful spots in nature, including Dunning’s Springs Park. It’s also a college town, thanks to Luther College. -Architectural Digest Website

To see the full list of the 55 'Most Beautiful Towns in America', including one from Minnesota, check out the article from the Architectural Digest Website.

Also, to learn more about the town of Decorah, Iowa, and everything it has to offer, see the YouTube video below.

