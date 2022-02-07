Two Iowa Towns Named Among The Nation’s 50 Best to Live

Two of the Hawkeye State's best-kept secrets are in the national spotlight after being named among the best places to live in the U.S.

Money Magazine recently released its annual list of "Best Places To Live in the U.S." and both of these Iowa towns are getting high praise for being two of the best and brightest spots on the map.

Go anywhere in Iowa and you'll quickly see why it's a great place to live. With its friendly atmosphere and down-to-earth way of life, the Hawkeye State is flourishing with (as is its motto) "Fields of Opportunities".

As Iowa's largest city and its economic hub, Des Moines is a thriving community, with a number of its suburbs growing at an extremely fast rate. That includes the two communities which made Money Magazine's list.

Which Iowa Towns made the cut?

#11 Waukee:

It’s all about growth in Waukee, a small suburb just west of Des Moines. The city has gained over 10,000 residents in the last 10 years (a 74% uptick, and quite the feat for a town of just 24,000). -Money Magazine

#40 Urbandale:

If you want to get a feel for how Midwestern rural life has changed over time, head to Urbandale’s 500-acre interactive museum called Living History Farms. Guests can visit three working farm sites that each represent different eras of Iowans transforming prairies into productive farmland, from the 1700 Ioway Indian Farm with corn and squash to the 1900s Horse-Powered Farm. -Money Magazine

So, which cities landed at the very top of Money Magazine's list?

Chanhassen, Minnesota Carmel, Indiana Franklin, Tennessee Flower Mound, Texas Ashburn, Virginia

To see the full list of all 50 cities, check out the article from Money Magazine, here.

