‘Best Lake Town’ in Iowa Less Than 2 Hours from Sioux Falls

There are plenty of great lake towns across the United States, and a recent article from Far and Wide named the top towns in each and every state.

For the Hawkeye State, there are plenty to choose from, but Okoboji comes in as the predictable top town.

Home to under 1,000 year-round residents, Okoboji offers unique small-town charm while attracting droves of tourists year in and year out.

Here is the snippet from the article on the small town in Iowa's Great Lakes region:

Population: 819

Tiny Okoboji is the place people in Iowa don't want you to know about, lest they have to share this treasure with outsiders.

Part of the Iowa Great Lakes region, Okoboji is surrounded by five lakes, each of which offers different types of entertainment. You can do everything from swimming to parasailing. Don't forget to also seek thrills at Arnolds Park Amusement Park, complete with a roller coaster from the 1930s.

Among the 50 states, Okoboji finished 28th in overall ranking in the article.

The quaint lake town is less than a 2 hour drive from here in Sioux Falls, and may just have to be on your radar for your next Summer vacation!

Source: FarandWide