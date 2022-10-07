Sioux Falls ‘Young Frankenstein” A Wildly Naughty Halloween Treat!

You never know what you're going to get when you take in a community theater production. That is part of the adventure. This adventure is one you should definitely go on, but you need to hurry, this is the last weekend!

I was lucky enough to be in the audience for the Thursday night (Oct. 6, 2022) performance of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein the Musical and I loved almost every moment of this joyride!

The one thing I really missed was a live orchestra, but those can be notoriously hard to come by these days for community theater.

The leads were artfully cast with Harrisburg High School math teacher Barry Longden perfectly inhabiting the role of the wide-eyed, nebbishy Dr. Frederick Frankenstein. He played the role with a delightful quirkiness and gusto, making Frederick believably naive and easily swayed, but always all in.

Alex Newcomb Weiland infused Inga with a lusty playfulness, which was a broadly wacky counterpoint to Dr. Frankenstein's initially "untouchable ice queen" fiance Elizabeth.

Alexandria Mathews owned the part of Elizabeth ("Please Don't Touch Me") Benning, like a pro! She was full of sass and nuance and should be doing as much theater as anyone will let her!

There was another incredible standout in this amazing cast and that was Casey Kustak. He played Igor as equal parts fawning servant, master manipulator, and court jester all rolled into one.

He is a scene stealer, a great ad-libber, and hard not to watch, even when you're not supposed to. Way to go Igor!

Kudos to the rest of the supporting cast, including Nathan Sparks as the metamorphic "Monster" with a beautiful voice and sweet soul, and Julie Sauer as the lovelorn, overbearing, Frau Blucher. The Frau's character is the butt of one of the show's funniest running gags.

Bravo to directors Jesse Jensen and Oliver Mayes for filling this delightful show with talented humans and plentiful laughter. Bravo!

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein is onstage this Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 PM, as well as Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 matinees at 2 PM at the Premier Playhouse Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.