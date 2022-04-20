Rick Springfield Coming Iowa Concert Not Far From Sioux Falls
Rick Springfield is not scheduled to be doing any concerts in Sioux Falls for 2022 but you can take a little road trip and rock with him in Iowa.
Springfield is a fun, crowd-pleasing musician that has a big following around the Sioux Falls area.
And if you want to pack up your pals and head to Iowa you can party with Rick Springfield at the Historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa on Friday, July 1, 2022. The doors open at 7:00 pm.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, April 21 at 8:00 am. Ticket Prices are $49.00 in advance and $54.00 at the door.
You'll no doubt get to rock-n-roll to Rick Springfield hits like, "Jessie's Girl", "I've Done Everything for You", "Love Is Alright Tonite", "Don't Talk to Strangers", "What Kind Of Fool Am I", "I Get Excited", "Affair of the Heart", and "Human Touch".
If you want to travel a little bit more to see Springfield he is performing in 2022 with John Waite on the “Men At Work Tour”.
Here are some dates and locations...
Aug. 5 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 – Stockbridge, GA (Atlanta) @ Stockbridge Amphitheater
Aug. 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 10 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Aug. 12 – Newkirk, OR @ 7 Clans First Council Casino
Aug. 13 – Irving, TX (Dallas) @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 14 – Sugar Land, TX (Houston) @ Smart Financial Theatre
Aug. 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata Casino Resort
Aug. 20 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino
Aug. 25 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
Aug. 26 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Aug. 27 – Bay City, MI @ Wenonah Park
Aug. 30 – Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) @ YouTube Theatre
Sept. TBA – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Sept. 2 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort & Casino
Sept. 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience (free to the public)
