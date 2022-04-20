Rick Springfield Coming Iowa Concert Not Far From Sioux Falls

Rick Springfield is not scheduled to be doing any concerts in Sioux Falls for 2022 but you can take a little road trip and rock with him in Iowa.

Springfield is a fun, crowd-pleasing musician that has a big following around the Sioux Falls area.

And if you want to pack up your pals and head to Iowa you can party with Rick Springfield at the Historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa on Friday, July 1, 2022. The doors open at 7:00 pm.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, April 21 at 8:00 am. Ticket Prices are $49.00 in advance and $54.00 at the door.

You'll no doubt get to rock-n-roll to Rick Springfield hits like, "Jessie's Girl", "I've Done Everything for You", "Love Is Alright Tonite", "Don't Talk to Strangers", "What Kind Of Fool Am I", "I Get Excited", "Affair of the Heart", and "Human Touch".

If you want to travel a little bit more to see Springfield he is performing in 2022 with John Waite on the “Men At Work Tour”.

Here are some dates and locations...

Aug. 5 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – Stockbridge, GA (Atlanta) @ Stockbridge Amphitheater

Aug. 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 10 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 12 – Newkirk, OR @ 7 Clans First Council Casino

Aug. 13 – Irving, TX (Dallas) @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 14 – Sugar Land, TX (Houston) @ Smart Financial Theatre

Aug. 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata Casino Resort

Aug. 20 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 25 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Aug. 27 – Bay City, MI @ Wenonah Park

Aug. 30 – Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) @ YouTube Theatre

Sept. TBA – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Sept. 2 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort & Casino

Sept. 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience (free to the public)

