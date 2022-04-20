You Need To Go To These South Dakota Food Festivals This Summer
Where can you find some delicious food festivals in South Dakota?
Warmer weather is truly just on the horizon in the Sioux Empire. Do you know what that means? More chances to get outside to enjoy festivals, including food festivals. Yum!
So where can you find some delicious food festivals in South Dakota? From west river to east river, residents and visitors have multiple opportunities to try great South Dakota foods.
Thanks to Travel South Dakota here is a list of food festivals happening during summer 2022 in South Dakota:
- South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman (July 30, 2022)
- German Fest in Sioux Falls (Sep 2022)
- South Dakota State Chili Cook-Off in Aberdeen (Aug 2022)
- Plankinton Pheasant Fest in Plankinton
- Kuchen Festival in Delmont( Sep)
- Rhubarb Days in Leola (June)
- Wingapalooza in Mitchell (March)
- South Dakota State Fair in Huron (Sept 1 - Sep 5, 2022)
- Cooking on Kampeska in Watertown ( July 15 - 16, 2022
- Danish Days in Viborg (July 13 - 17, 2022)
- Ribs, Rods & Rock 'n' Roll in Vermillion (September 10th, 2022)
- Czech Days in Tabor (June 16-18, 2022)
- Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival in Rapid City (Sep 24, 2022)
- Peach Festival in Sioux Falls (June 25 - 26, 2022)
- Ribfest in Yankton (June 11, 2022)
- Beef N Fun in Mobridge (Sep 11, 2022)
- Custer Country Fairs, Beers, and Ears in Custer (Aug 14, 2022)
- Frühlingsfest & Spring Market in Rapid City (May 21, 2022)
- Wine, Brew & BBQ in Hill City (Aug, 26 - 27, 2022)
- Q-Fest in Milbank (July 30, 2022)
- Old-Time Music & Ice Cream Social in Groton (July)
- Watertown Radio Chili Cook-Off in Watertown (Sep 24, 2022)
- Honey Days in Bruce (July 29 - 31, 2022)
- Vinegar Festival in Roslyn (June)
- Potato Days in Clark (Aug 5 - 7, 2022)
- Lutefisk Feed in Summit (Nov 5, 2022)
- Lighted Parade & Chili Cook-Off in Sisseton (Nov)
- Harvest Festival in Fort Sisseton (Sep 17, 2022)
- Harvest Festival in Huron (Oct 1, 2022)
- PorkPalooza in Sioux Falls (June)
Dates subject to change
I am already getting hungry just thinking about all the delicious food festivals in South Dakota.
Travel South Dakota is a great resource to use if you're looking to explore South Dakota.
