Minnesota Restaurant Serves More Walleye Than Anywhere In World
If you like to fish Walleye, Minnesota is the place to go. If you like to eat Walleye there is one place in Minnesota that serves more mouth-watering Walleye than anywhere else in the world.
Minnesota's 2022 Walleye fishing opening season is May 14. It usually falls on Mothers Day weekend but it will be one week later this year.
But if you don't want to have to catch your own tasty Walleye to eat you might want to head to this Minnesota restaurant that really specializes in preparing and serving this freshwater fish.
According to Only In My State That there is no place in the world that serves more Walleye than Tavern on Grand restaurant at 656 Grand Ave. in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Tavern on Grand opened back in 1990 and today you can enjoy Walleye prepared and served in a number of ways.
Like The famous Walleye Sandwich. Prepared to your liking. Grilled, fried, or blackened.
Hot Honey Walleye special available all day. Walleye breaded with ritz cracker crumbs, lightly fried then served with a buttery hot honey sauce. Mashed potatoes, asparagus, and a dinner salad.
Walleye basket. Bite-size walleye pieces, lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with Tavern fries, coleslaw, and your choice of sauce. Great appetizer or meal.
Or maybe try the Golden Grilled Walleye, baby reds, a squeeze of lemon, choice of regular tartar or jalapeno tartar. Dang...I'm hungry!
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS
- Minnesota Restaurant Serves More Walleye Than Anywhere In World
- 11 South Dakota Homes For Sale For Under $50,000
- 29 Years Ago April 19, 1993: A Tragic Day In South Dakota History
- Is 'The Pioneer Woman' Coming to South Dakota?
$11 Million Minnesota Mansion For Sale Is Beyond Belief