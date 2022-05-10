A smoky haze drifted with the light winds over southern Sioux Falls on Tuesday afternoon. We received a few calls and shortly thereafter social media began buzzing about the heavy firewood smell and the limited visibility.

Here's what we found out:

There was actually a "prescribed burn" at the Outdoor Campus near Oxbow Avenue. A prescribed fire is a planned fire; it is also sometimes called a “controlled burn” or “prescribed burn,” and is usually with public notification along with fire staff, and emergency services on stand-by. A controlled burn is intentionally set to clear brush and debris when conditions allow.

All good.

