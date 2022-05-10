What Was the Cause of Smoke on Sioux Falls’ South Side on Tuesday?
A smoky haze drifted with the light winds over southern Sioux Falls on Tuesday afternoon. We received a few calls and shortly thereafter social media began buzzing about the heavy firewood smell and the limited visibility.
Here's what we found out:
There was actually a "prescribed burn" at the Outdoor Campus near Oxbow Avenue. A prescribed fire is a planned fire; it is also sometimes called a “controlled burn” or “prescribed burn,” and is usually with public notification along with fire staff, and emergency services on stand-by. A controlled burn is intentionally set to clear brush and debris when conditions allow.
Get our free mobile app
All good.
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.