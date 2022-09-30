Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire

A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage.

Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:

The good news is that the post made no mention of injuries due to the fire, and per a follow up post, the closure will be temporary although indefinite:

A Sioux Falls establishment since 1991, you can find out more about the restaurant at their website as well.

The restaurant is under the same ownership as the popular West-side spot, T.C.'s Referee:

In 1991, Charlie and Judy Kneip started T.C.s Referee on the West Side of Sioux Falls, and after eight successful years of business, regulars started requesting the same great food and service on the East Side of Sioux Falls. In 1999, they purchased Cherry Creek Grill on the East Side of Sioux Falls. Now, 25 years later, Cherry Creek Grill is still committed to providing a great variety of mouthwatering food options, friendly and upbeat service, and a comfortable atmosphere.

Let's hope it won't be long before the East side Cherry Creek Grill reopens and gives our area another great place to eat and socialize.

