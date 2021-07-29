What is the Cause of the Smoky Haze Blowing Through Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls residents woke to an incredibly thick smoky haze this morning and it appears it will last a while. Not good news for those who suffer from allergies and asthma.

This screenshot from AirNow.gov on July 29 @ 12:00 PM says it all.

The Stephen King 'Mist' movie-like haze is straight-up unhealthy with current conditions in the red.

UPDATE: July 29, 2021 @ 5:43PM - DENSE SMOKE CAUSING DEGRADED AIR QUALITY AND LOW VISIBILITY.

NORTHERLY WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO BRING SMOKE FROM WILDFIRES

LOCATED NORTH OF THE CANADIAN BORDER IN ONTARIO AND MANITOBA INTO

EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA TONIGHT AND FRIDAY. DENSE SMOKE IS REDUCING

THE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A MILE AT TIMES - ESPECIALLY IN THE

JAMES VALLEY AND ALONG HIGHWAY 14 TO BROOKINGS.

EVEN WHERE THE VISIBILITY IS NOT AS LOW, THE SMOKE IS PRODUCING

UNHEALTHY TO HAZARDOUS AIR QUALITY. SENSITIVE GROUPS MAY

EXPERIENCE ADVERSE HEALTH EFFECTS AND MAY WANT TO TAKE

PRECAUTIONS.

I spoke with a Sioux Falls jogger this morning who said the air quality was definitely noticeable.

The culprit? The Canadian wildfires that are burning in Manitoba and Ontario are to blame and a brisk north-westerly wind is bringing it into the upper plains. Also, the fires burning out west in Montana, and Washington is adding to it.

Thanks, Canada, You know you should really send us a few truckloads of Moosehead beer for this.

Minnesota and North Dakota are in the thick of it too, and some municipalities urging people to stay home if they are sensitive to air quality.

Sioux Falls residents are taking notice and taking to social media.

