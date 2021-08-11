Kid Rock’s Response to Massive Crowd at Sturgis (NSFW)

As usual, Kid Rock holds nothing back. The rocker from Detroit played to a massive crowd Sunday night at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

In short: Musicians need to be on the road and freedom is sweet.

There is no shortage of people sounding off on social media about the Sturgis Rally - and the concert crowds. It happened last year, too. But this year appears to have been the busiest in several years. Pent up after the last 18 moths contributes to that and the fact that many missed last year's 80th anniversary rally may have come into play.

