Sioux Falls Costco Drops Gas Price Under $4 Bucks Lines Go Nuts

Average gas prices nationwide are around $5.09 a gallon. On Wednesday the Sioux Falls Costco dropped their price per gallon to under $4 and things got crazy.

According to AAA the average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is around $4.79.

The average price per gallon of gas in Minnehaha county is around $4.59.

So on Wednesday when the word got out that the Sioux Falls Costco at 3700 South Grange Ave., had gas for $3.99 a gallon things got nuts.

Costco had to have employees out directing traffic at their main entrance to control the crowds.

One Costco staff member stated that the price drop had gone out on their store mobile app alerting lots of folks of the big savings.

Thousands of people were flocking to the location to fill up their cars, trucks, SUVs, and about anything with a tank and wheels.

To the credit of the Sioux Falls Costco staff, they made sure things ran smoothly.

There was ample staff on hand to give direction and as always help out with any questions or situations.

There is no word on how long these low prices will last at the Sioux Falls store.

Well done Costco crew!